Naruto Finally Suits Sarada Up in Her Chunin Uniform: Watch

The Chunin Exams in the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have brought some serious changes to the Hidden Leaf Village, with Sarada Uchiha gaining a major promotion by ascending from Genin to Chunin. Now, to help celebrate her official level up, the anime series has shown off the new aesthetic of the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, standing alongside her fellow Chunin as she prepares to lead Team 7 to victory in the future missions that they will have as the next generation of warriors under the banner of Konoha.

Sarada has earned her place as both the leader of Team 7 and a Chunin a number of times throughout the series, most recently when she helped her friends defeat the cult leader of Kara, Boro. Employing her tactical skills to net a serious victory for Konoha, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura has yet to actually become a Chunin the manga series, as the Hidden Leaf Village is still struggling with Kara, albeit with a new leader following Jigen’s death. Considering how the anime mimics its source material, it will be interesting to see if Sarada holds onto her title for the foreseeable future or if it is destined to be lost in order for the series to stay closer to its roots.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the touching video that sees the Seventh Hokage welcoming the new generation of Chunin that were promoted during the Chunin Exams, with Sarada, Denki Kaminarimon, Wasabi Izuno, and Houki Taketori showing off their new gear that they will be wearing as the newest leaders of the ninja world:

The anime series is looking to tell new stories in the ninja world as the manga continues to tell the story of Code putting together a new Kara Organization in order to get revenge for the loss of his master. With the television show looking to explore Kawaki becoming an official ninja of Konoha in its upcoming episodes, it will be interesting to see what new angles the series takes as it continues to tell the story of the next generation and Team 7 of the Hidden Leaf.

