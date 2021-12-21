Naruto Creator Honors Series’ 20th Anniversary With New Art

The twentieth anniversary of Naruto proves that the story of the Hidden Leaf Village has resonated among Shonen fans for quite some time, and creator Masashi Kishimoto has shared new art to help ring in the occasion. With the manga and the anime playing a major role in this year’s Jump Festa, the franchise clearly is showing no signs of stopping any time soon as the next generation of ninjas has taken the reins as the menace of the Kara Organization continues.

The stories of the anime and manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have diverged, with the television series exploring the Chunin Exams and set to tell the story of the new member of the Uzumaki Clan becoming an official ninja within the ranks of Konoha. In the manga, the battle against the Kara Organization continues as the young villain Code attempts to get revenge for the loss of his master Jigen. With the latest chapter revealing that both Boruto and Kawaki have plenty of hidden tricks up their sleeves, it seems that Kishimoto is set to continue to reveal some earth-shattering moments as the manga continues.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new sketch from Masashi Kishimoto, along with a sketch from his assistant turned series artist Mikio Ikemoto to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the popular Shonen franchise that isn’t showing any signs of stopping any time soon:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1472643858701946882?s=20

The next generation of ninjas in Kishimoto’s series might not have had to deal with the likes of the Akatsuki, but the Kara Organization has proved to be a terrifying new threat to the ninja world as they look to accomplish what their villainous predecessors could not. One of the major events that Masashi made when he came on as writer was eliminating the Nine-Tailed Fox as a result of the battle against Jigen, with the Seventh Hokage no longer being able to rely on the power of the being known as Kurama.

What do you think of these new sketches to help celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the popular Shonen franchise?