New Naruto Spin-Off Manga Announced

Naruto is preparing to celebrate its twentieth anniversary and Jump Festa has been the perfect platform for the Shonen series to hint at what is to come. With the series created by Masashi Kishimoto sharing new details regarding its anime, it seems that the franchise is also set to receive new manga spin-offs, which will adapt two novel stories in the forms of Sasuke Retsuden and Konoha Shinden respectively. Needless to say, the Hidden Leaf Village has a lot on its plate in the future.

For those following the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you might be familiar with Konoha Shinden, as the original novel’s story was adapted into the anime already, telling the story of Kakashi, Might Guy, and the daughter of Asuma and Kurenai, Mirai. Venturing around the ninja world to find a healing spring that would bring Might Guy back to his former glory, with his battle against Madara Uchiha permanently crippling him, the trio of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf find more than they bargained for as a secret cult is revealed and Mirai must attempt to come to terms with the loss of her father at the hands of the Akatsuki.

The Official Twitter Account for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga revealed the new details of the upcoming manga adaptations for the respective stories of Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Might Guy, and Mirai, with the adaptations set to help celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Sasuke Retsuden, it’s a tale that takes place between the end of Naruto Shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which gives us a new mission for both Sasuke and Sakura, while giving us details about their relationship that never made their way into either the anime or the manga previously. While no details have been revealed about this side story eventually making its way to the anime series, we wouldn’t be surprised if this spin-off is one day featured as a part of the television show down the line.

