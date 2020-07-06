Naruto Cosplay Boldly Takes on the Famous Sexy Jutsu

✖

One of the most iconic images from back when Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise first began is Naruto's specialty "Sexy no Jutsu" that transformed him into a nude woman, and now it's been boldly recreated through cosplay! To better help emphasize Naruto's rascal nature, the series revealed that Naruto Uzumaki had developed a transformation wholly unique to him. While this indeed was played for both laughs and fan service given the "sexy" nature of the form, it's actually quite adept at establishing Naruto Uzumaki as a main character before the series launches him into his future shinobi struggles.

Although his use of the Shadow Clone Jutsu ended up being the more elaborate example of Naruto's surprise jutsu use, the fact that he was able to come up with his own transformation was a smart way that Kishimoto hinted that Naruto is better than everyone gave him credit for. Struggling to use a clone jutsu was one thing, but he was often ridiculed for having no skills at all.

But one look at the Sexy Jutsu proves this was not the case as it's entirely unique to him! How could someone so bad at jutsu in general be able to craft one for himself? Either way, its bold and stunning visage has been super popular over the years! Now artist @ladybell_tyan (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has shared a stark reminder as to why with a bold recreation of Naruto Uzumaki's famous Sexy Jutsu. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosplay Olga_K 🔥 (@ladybell_tyan) on May 15, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

The Sexy Jutsu hasn't faded away in the slightest over the years as it most recently made a reappearance during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Not only has Boruto Uzumaki picked up the technique from his father, but he's willing to use it in order to get out of a jam. That means that there's still an opportunity to play around like the old days even if the technique has gotten less...bold over the years.

What did you think when you saw Naruto's Sexy Jutsu in action for the first time? How do you feel about its appearances throughout the franchise as a whole? How odes it compare to Boruto's version of his father's now famous technique? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

