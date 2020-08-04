Naruto: Iruka Voice Actor Hospitalized in Japan for COVID-19

✖

New reports from Japan has confirmed one of the anime industry's most prolific actors has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Toshihiko Seki was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus this week before being taken to the hospital Tuesday. The 58-year-old actor is said to be in stable condition and is being watched carefully by medical professionals.

The confirmation came from Seki's agency 81 Produce. The company said the voice actor began feeling feverish on July 31 and was tested for COVID-19 the next day at the hospital. The test came back positive the following day, and Seki was admitted to the hospital Tuesday to receive better treatment. As for 81 Produce, the company is working to contact trace Seki to discover where the actor likely contracted the illness.

For those who are not familiar with Seki, you should know he is one of the most prolific actors in anime with hundreds of credits to his name. He is best-known for voicing characters like Umino Iruka in Naruto as well as Senketsu of Kill la Kill. Most recently, Seki made headlines for his work as Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer: Kimetesu no Yaiba. The actor has also starred in shows such as Ranma 1/2, Saiyuki, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, A Certain Magical Index, and more.

Seki is one of thousands in Japan dealing with COVID-19. While the country has been praised for containing outbreaks of the illness, it has since an uptick in cases since July. Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Japan on August 3 alone, but the death rate of the illness remains low despite the case spike.

Our best wishes are with Seki right now as he undergoes treatment and recovery.

