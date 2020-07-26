Naruto Fans Hype Might Guy After His Best Manga Moment Resurfaces

✖

Naruto Shippuden helped turn the franchise into the giant it is today, and there are countless ninja to thank for its success. From Team 7 to the Homage and beyond, fans followed dozens of ninja as Naruto Uzumaki brought his story to a close. Of course, one of these fighters was Might Guy, and fans are reliving his best moment of the war thanks to a viral post.

The post in question made its way to Tumblr before heading to Reddit. It was there fans were shown two panels of Guy from the manga that appeared well into the Fourth Great Ninja War. The post documents the story behind the Naruto panels, and it pretty much sums up why Guy is the best Taijutsu user to ever play the game.

"One of my all time favorite moments in the entire Naruto manga is Gai's face when he hears taijutsu is the only thing that will work on Madara. That is the face of a man who is going to f-ck someone up," the post reads.

As you can see above, the righthand panel shows Guy processing the news about Madara before the left reveals his response. Guy looks determined to cause some pain, and it will all be for Madara. The resurrected Uchiha caused all sorts of a misery for the hidden villages, and thousands died for him to come back to life. So when Guy learned the only thing that works on Madara is his jutsu of choice, there was no way he was going to let go of his opportunity to fight back.

This scene is a small yet important sign of how careful creator Masashi Kishimoto was when planning the manga. The match between Madara and Guy remains a favorite with Naruto fans to this day, and the anime only elevated its further. The fight proved why Guy is the strongest ninja out there, and it was decided with these two panels right here.

