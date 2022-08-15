Naruto Shows How Much Himawari Takes After Her Dad in New Arc

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the greatest heroes in shonen, and his reach stretches across decades at this point. From a knuckle-headed genin to a powerful Homage, it seems Naruto has done it all. That was made even more clear when the blonde ninja took up the role of fatherhood, and a new arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has drawn everyone's eyes to Himawari.

And though it might not look it, it seems Himawari really takes after her dad. The young girl's coloring might come from Hinata, but when it comes down to it, Naruto's daughter really does take after him.

will never get tired of seeing himawari who looks very similar to naruto pic.twitter.com/P8WAQKGSAF — comfort for himawari lovers 🌻 (@himacomfort) August 8, 2022

For those keeping up with the anime, the series is working through a new arc that is putting Himawari through her paces. The young girl has joined the Academy at last, and she is in class with Kawaki of all people. And now that Himawari is spreading her wings, she is starting to show some traits fans will recognize from Naruto years ago.

As you can see above, the girl has nailed Naruto's best reactions, and her expressiveness blows those of her brother out of the water. Sure, Himawari has her mother's eyes and hair, but she got the rest from her papa. So if you thought Boruto was a dead ringer for the Hokage, well – you better take another look at his daughter.

Of course, fans are loving the anime's recent shift to Himawari as it often keeps an eye on Boruto. The girl is just as important in the Uzumaki family, and her relationship with Kawaki is definitely worth expanding. Fans will get to see that for themselves as this new Boruto arc brings Himawari and her adopted brother closer than ever before.

What do you make of this father-daughter duo? Do you think Himawari takes more after Naruto or Hinata?