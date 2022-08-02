Naruto Welcomes a New Academy Student in Latest Boruto Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might have taken a break this summer with its manga, but the anime is still going strong with weekly episodes. With the television series exploring original stories that never took place on the printed page from creator Masashi Kishimoto, it would seem that a new ninja is set to arrive at Ninja Academy and it's one that fans are quite familiar with. This new student is sure to send ripples through the Hidden Leaf Village and potentially have major ramifications for Team 7 and its current line-up.

In a new promo for the next episode of the anime adaptation, not only is Boruto's sister, Himawari, seemingly set to follow the path of her brother, father, and mother, but Kawaki will seemingly be joining the same class as the Byakugan wielding youngster. Of course, this makes for a hilarious image considering how much older the former Vessel is in comparison to the other members of this class. Previously, the anime was able to see Kawaki participate in the Chunin Exams, as well as exploring sides of the character as the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan that otherwise might have gone unexplored in the Shonen's manga.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 released the preview for Episode 261 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, "Kawaki Enters The Ninja Academy", which will see the former Vessel of the Kara Organization facing a unique new challenge the likes of which he has never faced before:

Boruto Episode 261 Preview [English Sub]



In the pages of the manga, Kawaki has continued working as an agent of Konoha, recently attempting to stop Code and his new iteration of the Kara Organization. Unfortunately, Team 7 was ultimately unsuccessful in keeping Amade, the former head of research and development of Kara, within the village's borders, allowing Code to get a serious upgrade. Luckily for Kawaki and company, Code's handle on his new rogue ninja enclave is far from perfect, with both Eida and Daemon seemingly leaving Kara behind them and perhaps even looking to join Konoha proper.

