Naruto Is Getting Official Postage Stamps

Naruto Uzumaki has been around the block a few times in his life, and it seems the hero is aging better by the day. While his anime carries on with Boruto these days, Naruto is still pushing out his own merchandise even after all these years. And now, it turns out the Hidden Leaf hero is ready to grace their very own postage stamp.

This news comes straight from the post office over in France if you need to know. According to the nation's post office, Naruto will get his very own stamp soon. The limited edition stamp will go on sale starting October 10th, and fans will be able to snag one for themselves through La Poste.

Le 10 octobre 2022, Naruto aura droit à son propre timbre ! Vous pourrez en acheter dans de nombreux bureaux de @GroupeLaPoste ainsi que sur https://t.co/HrXtiyLvxQ ! 🍥



Il y avait + de 1000 propositions et c'est lui qui a été sélectionné pour le timbre jeunesse 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Rir5PeUPTv — Editions Kana (@EditionsKana) July 15, 2022

As you can see above, the stamp is fairly simple, and it shows Naruto in his most iconic costume. The art is taken from the anime's original run as its hero has yet to go on his training trip with Jiraiya. Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Naruto looks oh-so young in this shot as he holds out an inked hand to fans. So for once, the hero's bright jacket is doing good work by drawing everyone's eye to Naruto and his stamp.

According to reports, this new stamp comes after a massive vote put Naruto to the test. It turns out the French post office held a contest some time ago that asked fans to rank their go-to entertainment. More than 1,000 pitches made the cut, but only Naruto snagged enough points to win. Now, the ninja is coming for the French postal system this fall, and you can bet anime fans will be sending letters in bulk when his stamp drops!

What do you think of this latest Naruto deal? Do you need these stamps to take over post offices stateside now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.