Anime Fans Share Honest Reactions To Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Debut

Neon Genesis Evangelion has arrived to the king of the streaming services, Netflix. One of the most beloved and classic anime series, Evangelion follows the story of Shinji Ikari as he deals with pain, death, angels, giant robots, and puberty as he attempts to pilot the experimental EVA-01 alongside his fellow teenage pilots, Asuka and Rei. The series was originally created in 1995 but it’s a testament to the series’ success that its Netflix release was still considered an event. Fans had mixed feelings regarding the series release and the changes that were made to it.

Netflix: so we bought the rights to a super popular and influential anime



Fans: cool



Netflix: but we too broke to get rights for the credits song



Fans: wait



Netflix: also we rewrote the show where there’s no homosexual inclinations.



Fans: wait



Netflix: pic.twitter.com/uwDsmUvdsN — Sean @ Commissions/Stay Night (@Stairfax) June 21, 2019

Some fans, such as this Twitter User, have a tough time with the loss of the iconic “Fly Me To The Moon” theme during the end credits, along with the changes to the relationship between Shinji and Kaworu.

Netflix will spend $100 million to license Friends but says that licensing the song “Fly Me To The Moon” for Evangelion was too much.



Fans: pic.twitter.com/QKxQuuusWj — Ken Williams (@Worsel555) June 21, 2019

John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson from Pulp Fiction have been made into an “everlasting meme”, wherein they can be placed into nearly any situation. Adding a displeased Shinji Ikari into the mix just goes to show the displeasure this one fan has with the revived anime series on Netflix.

Netflix sube Evangelion y yop pic.twitter.com/OEQNu3X8OK — Don Gato Gordo (@thegatogordo) June 22, 2019

Not all reactions to the series’ arrival were negative however, with some Twitter Users expressing their opinions through the form of dance!

Well this creation clearly shows the fan’s love of Evangelion by…oh who are we kidding? We just wanted to include this one for how much it made us laugh.

best part of evangelion on netflix is that it put this wonderful beautiful amazing official eva art that i had never seen before on my timeline…. pic.twitter.com/8CksCebWyD — JB (@Gunbusted) June 25, 2019

This Twitter User does make a great point in that regardless of how you may feel about the renewed series with its new changes, it does create a brand new love of the series from old and new fans alike.

“Part of growing up means finding a way to interact with others while distancing pain.” #evangelion #EvangelionNetflix #cosplay pic.twitter.com/utJ5G4aQgF — Alice (@kujalice) June 24, 2019

Some Evangelion fans can express their excitement or love for the series through art, including this cosplayer bringing her interpretation of Misato to life.

Evangelion is on Netflix! Whipping out this old piece I did for fun a few years ago to celebrate. Get in the EVA Shinji! #Evangelion #EvangelionOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/MvecOaiux4 — Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) June 22, 2019

Even big time comic book artists like Mark Brooks weren’t able to escape their love of Neon Genesis Evangelion when it dropped last week, posting some amazing fan art of Shinji piloting his mech suit.

In perhaps one of the coolest recognitions of the series’ revival, NXT wrestler Brennan Williams unleashes his finishing move dubbed “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” in honor of Neon Genesis Evangelion!

What did you think of the revival of Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix? Were you bothered by the changes made to the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!