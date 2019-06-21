Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Today is the day my friends. Netflix is officially releasing the anime titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, to its subscribers to binge at their discretion. The story of Shinji Ikari and NERV is not one for the weak of hearts, as the 26 episode series dives not only into monster/organic mech suit battles but also the fragile personalities of these teenage pilots. Shinji Ikari, Rei, and Asuka have their work cut out for them in protecting the world and you can experience all the fast paced, sometimes disturbing, action.

With a new dub of the series provided by Netflix, the series will offer a new light for old fans and introduce new viewers to a world where psychological warfare is just as important as battling “angels”. As opposed to a series like Gundam, which still will dive into the psyches of the pilots, the “Eva units” themselves have a serious number of drawbacks to them. The mech suits only have a limited window to operate and can easily be uncontrollable based on the pilots’ state of mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the series had a controversial ending for its episodic run, the feature length film, “End of Evangelion” that offers a more clear cut ending to the proceedings is also available to stream on Netflix. Throughout, the designs of both the Eva Units and the Angels make for some eye popping action and set a tone that leaves viewers with an unsettling feeling in the pit of their stomachs. However, there is a reason why this series is so beloved by fans and it’s definitely worth checking out if you get the chance!

Will you be streaming Neon Genesis Evangelion this weekend? Do you think the popularity of this Netflix release will lead to another future visit to the series? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the psychological despair inherent in these teenage pilots brains!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.