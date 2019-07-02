Neon Genesis Evangelion Script Writer Shares NSFW Response To Anime’s New Translation Drama

If you think drama is new to Neon Genesis Evangelion, then you got another thing coming. Ever since the anime debuted, long-winded conversations about the show have been had, and it seems they’re reignited as of late.

After all, Netflix did just give Neon Genesis Evangelion a controversial makeover, and the anime’s original script writer is speaking out on the dilemma. And as you can see, they aren’t using soft language to address the issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans have been ranting about Neon Genesis Evangelion following its debut on Netflix. The popular streaming service was able to license the show in several global markets, and Netflix chose to make its own translation of the anime as such. However, fans were quick to lambast the subs and dubs once they went live… but Amanda Winn Lee is living for the moment.

After all, the writer has been getting grief from fans about her translation for decades now, and Lee cannot help but point out the hypocrisy of what’s going on right now.

“For Twenty. F—king. Years. I’ve listened to fanboys b—ch that I took too many liberties with the translation of Eva. Now their knickers are in a twist because it’s too literal. Learn Japanese and translate yourself or eat a d—k. Either way STFU.”

For Twenty. Fucking. Years. I’ve listened to fanboys bitch that I took too many liberties with the translation of Eva. Now their knickers are in a twist because it’s too literal. Learn Japanese and translate yourself or eat a dick. Either way STFU — Amanda Winn Lee (@amandawinnlee) June 30, 2019

And there you have it! When it comes to translations, fans, Lee has discovered fans will never be happy. After working with AD Vision on the original Neon Genesis Evangelion script, Lee has learned Japanese-to-English translations will never be straightforward. Localization is the best you can do when it comes to those turnarounds, and it seems Lee is not taking any more lip on the subject.

So, how do you feel about all this new drama surrounding Neon Genesis Evangelion? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.