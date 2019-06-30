Netflix Hiring Editor-in-Chief For Anime Division

Netflix made waves a few years back when it let consumers know about its plans to bring anime into its creative fold. In the years since, the streaming service has not only done live-action adaptations of anime like Death Note, but it has acquired other big series like Neon Genesis Evangelion.

So if you are wanting to take part in the company’s otaku journey, then there is an opening out for you. Netflix is currently hiring an editor-in-chief in Tokyo, Japan for its anime division but you need to be warned! This is not a job for the faint of heart.

“It’s not often there’s an opportunity to join a company that is changing consumer habits all over the world, and transforming an entire industry at the same time. Editor in Chief Anime role at Netflix is a blend of strategy and creative, responsible for launching social campaigns that get people so excited for Netflix anime titles that they sign up and watch,” the job posting lists.

Continuing, the job breaks down how this position needs to be filled by someone who understands the ins and outs of the Japanese market. Not only does the perfect candidate understand local social media marketing, but they are someone eager to start conversations and spark creativity within fans.

For those who might think this is an entry-level position, you better think again. Netflix is looking for someone with at least seven years of experience in the fields of consumer branding or entertainment. Communication is a must for a role this large, and its host position in Japan would mean big changes for the candidate hired; If they are not local to the area, then you can count on a big move in your future.

As of right now, this position is accepting applications still, and Netflix is looking to bring in talent for the gig as soon as possible. This role only solidifies Netlfix’s desire to expand its anime division as new series continue to come in to its online catalog. And with live-action series like Cowboy Bebop on the way, there has never been a better time for Netflix to increase the public’s awareness of its otaku offerings.

