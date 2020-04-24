Here's All the Anime Joining Netflix in May 2020

✖

Netflix has been expanding its library of anime offerings over the last couple of years, but this last year has seen a more aggressive and dramatic shift in that library. This includes some big current productions such as Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, and upcoming exclusive licenses like Pokemon Journeys: The Series. But as the months roll on, even more anime will be joining the streaming platform with some major hits coming to the service sometime next month. But what's on the docket for May? Not as big of an anime selection, but some important ones.

Coming to Netflix this May are three big anime titles. First is Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun on May 1st. Then there's the big license for a series that has already ended its run in Japan, but English language fans will finally be able to check it out for themselves, Dorohedoro, which is coming on May 28th.

The biggest addition of the month by far (but is debated over whether or not it's an "actual" anime) is the surprise addition of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Streaming on Netflix in the United States on May 15th, this long awaited animated series will give fans the perfect way to catch up with it all before the new live-action series debuts.

Time-travel, space-travel, and a centuries-long feud between werewolves & vampires. This may be our best month yet. pic.twitter.com/DJuuP7Lz4H — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 22, 2020

That's the last of the anime selection as revealed thus far, unfortunately, but it's not exactly a light month as all three series will be debuting after two weeks from one another. Each series will cater to a different audience, and Dorohedoro especially is the major standout since it's the exclusively licensed new debut for a series that's gotten a lot of attention from its initial run in Japan. But like other new Netflix licensed releases, we didn't get until months later but will be getting a full English language release complete with dubbed take on the anime!

Which anime will you be checking out on Netflix this May? Are you excited for these new additions or will you be spending the month watching all of the other anime already streaming on Netflix? Which anime are you most excited to see hit Netflix this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

