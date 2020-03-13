Beastars is Now Streaming on Netflix

Over the last couple of years, Netflix has really geared up its slate of anime productions and licenses in order to better put a stamp on the medium as the competition between anime streaming platforms gets more severe. This continues into 2020 as now one of the biggest new anime releases of 2019 is now available for streaming worldwide. Fans outside of Japan have been eagerly anticipating seeing the adaptation of Paru Itagaki's Beastars, and now its 12 episode first season is available for more eyes than ever.

Beastars' first season (as Studio Orange quickly confirmed a second season was in the works following the end of the first season in Japan) is now streaming for fans around the world with both its original Japanese language release with English subtitles and a new English dubbed version produced for the Netflix release specifically. With 12 episodes at around 20 minutes or so each, there's quite a lot to dig into!

The night is dark, the moon is out, and Beastars season one is available worldwide. Can anxious wolf Legoshi tame his instincts? Can theatrical deer Louis claim the title of Beastar? Can frisky rabbit Haru just catch a break? Find out now! pic.twitter.com/NWsg3U6uDY — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 13, 2020

The English dub of the series includes the likes of Jonah Scott as Legoshi, Griffin Puatu as Louis, Lara Jill Miller as Haru, Kaiji Tang as Bill, Ben Diskin as Jack, Daman Mills as Kai, Erika Harlacher as Els, and Keith Silverstein as Gouhin. The first season of the series originally ended its run in Japan last December, but unfortunately missed out on many of the awards accolades it could have gotten due to its release.

Because while Netflix anime releases collect the entire season in one batch (usually), it does mean that it misses out on much of the conversations among fans that kick up when a series is available on a weekly basis. But on the other hand, now there's a full English dubbed release for even more fans to dig into or potentially re-experience what has already come before in a brand new way!

Are you ready to finally check out Beastars now that it's streaming on Netflix? Have you started through the first batch of episodes already? Which new anime this March have you been most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

