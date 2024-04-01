Spice and Wolf Reboot Episode 1 Promo Released

Spice & Wolf will be making its highly anticipated revival premiere very soon, and Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has dropped the first look promo at what to expect from the new series premiere! Spice & Wolf is now in the midst of huge comeback to help celebrate the 15th anniversary of Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novel franchise. Leading the wave of new anime releases hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule this April, Spice & Wolf fans have been curious to see what could be coming in this brand new take on the classic anime adaptation previously seen years ago.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering on April 1st in Japan, and with the anime's premiere so close, it's time to check out the first look at how this new take on the franchise will be kicking everything off. To help celebrate the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, Spice & Wolf has dropped the promo for Episode 1 of the new series as the anime prepares to air across two consecutive cours of episodes through the Spring and Summer months. Check out the first look at Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Episode 1 below:

How to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024 Remake

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering on April 1st as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Scheduled to run for two consecutive cours of episodes (through Spring and Summer), Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. Three major stars from the original anime are set to return with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt previously announced.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the new series alongside its debut in Japan, and teases what to expect from the new Spice & Wolf anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

