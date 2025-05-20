Netflix Will Lose One of Its Biggest Anime This Summer

The anime streaming wars continue as platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, MAX, and Netflix all via for supremacy in the medium. Unfortunately, following where anime can be seen on certain streaming services might require fans to do some research. While each of these platforms will routinely create original anime properties to call their own, classic properties will often play “leapfrog” across different channels. It appears as though a major anime franchise is about to bid a fond farewell to Netflix as it seems that one of the biggest mech franchises of all time is preparing to vacate the streaming service for parts unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mobile Suit Gundam has long been the pinnacle of mech anime franchises, with the long-running series spreading across universes and timelines. On Netflix, there streaming service hasn’t just housed classic series that depict the mech battles but has also created unique stories all its own. Unfortunately, it seems that this fact isn’t saving some big stories under the Gundam banner as a handful of Gundam movies will be leaving the platform on June 18th next month. Specifically, the movies include Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam 2: Soldiers of Sorrow, Mobile Suit Gundam 3: Encounters in Space, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack. Luckily, this doesn’t mean the entirety of the franchise is leaving Netflix.

What Gundam Stays?

Bandai Namco

While Netflix will be losing a handful of Gundam films, the platform is holding onto some of its biggest mech outings. The current list which will remain includes Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Freedom, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, and Gundam Requiem For Vengeance. So if you have an inkling for mech anime on Netflix, there will still be plenty of options when it comes to the Gundam universe.

Of course, the Gundam franchise can be found on plenty of other streaming services. Crunchyroll houses its own variety of series that were a part of the franchise but the latest series in the anime universe has a surprising home. Amazon Prime Video has become the exclusive platform for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the series that creates an alternate reality wherein the Principality of Zeon won the original war against the Earth Federation. Wherever the Gundam series lands in terms of streaming services, the mech franchise is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the anime streaming wars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on anime streaming platforms and Mobile Suit Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via What’s On Netflix