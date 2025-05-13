Gundam’s New Anime Confirms Anime Expo 2025 Event

Anime Expo is one of the biggest anime-focused conventions in North America. Traditionally, the convention has occurred in the Los Angeles Convention Center in California for several years, with over 100,000 fans attending each year. Anime Expo 2025 will begin on July 3rd and last until July 6th, promising a weekend of amazing events and world premieres. The convention announced that there will be a special event focused on the latest entry in the Gundam franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The event’s name is Gundam Rising in Los Angeles – Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event will be on July 3rd from 11:30 AM PT to 2:30 PM.

The special event will be at the Peacock Theater near the Convention Center. Confirmed guests include Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s director Kazuya Tsurumaki, series composer Yoji Enokido, and voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa (who plays the lead of the show, Amate “Machu” Yuzuriha). The event will begin with a movie segment, lasting from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, and then end with a Talk and Performance segment that will last until 2:30 PM. What movie will be screened is not specified, but it is likely a screening of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, a compilation film that covers the first three episodes. The segments will include a talk show, a live musical performance, and the promise of more. Fans can buy tickets to Anime Expo 2025 through ShowClix.

💥 SPECIAL EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT!💥 Be part of the very first Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX event in Los Angeles at #AX2025, featuring a movie screening, special guests—including the Director, Kazuya Tsurumaki, the voice actor of the main character MACHU, Tomoyo Kurosawa, and many… pic.twitter.com/WfvDSfTyrU — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 12, 2025

What Can Gundam Fans Expect at Anime Expo?

There are reports that Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has only 12 episodes scheduled to release, meaning the series should be over once Anime Expo 2025 rolls around. The series premiered on April 8th and will end its 12-episode run in the last week of June, before Anime Expo’s July 3rd starting date. However, fans expect the series will receive a second season order of another 12 episodes. Twelve episodes are typically very short for a mainline Gundam anime, which originally used to last for a full 50-episode run. Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s direct predecessor, The Witch from Mercury, split its 25-episode run into two seasons of 12 episodes, with a one-off prologue episode.

While it isn’t confirmed, announcing a second season during the Gundam Rising in Los Angeles – Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event would be an obvious and perfect choice, especially if the season finale premieres not long before Anime Expo. Nonetheless, that’s speculative, and major announcements don’t always get revealed during these big special events. Oftentimes, these special events are celebrations for a specific brand rather than being used as marketing for future projects. Fans who attend the Gundam Rising event in Anime Expo should only expect to have a fun time commemorating the franchise and receiving nice anecdotes from the attending cast and crew, rather than any Earth-shattering news.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX stars high school student Amate Yuzuriha, who steals a high-tech mobile suit from the Principality of Zeon. She uses the mecha, only called the GQuuuuuuX, to enter an underground fighting ring known as clan battles. The anime’s main mystery centers on the enigmatic Red Gundam, piloted by a mysterious boy named Shuji, whom Machu is enamored with.

H/T: Anime Expo on X (formerly Twitter), Anime News Network