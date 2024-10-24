Netflix Channels Mirror’s Edge With New Anime, Tokyo Override

Netflix isn’t shy when it comes to diving head first into the anime world. On top of housing some of the biggest classic anime franchises on its streaming service, the platform has been creating anime originals to tap into the growing enthusiasm for the medium. Next month, Netflix is kicking things into high gear with its new anime original, Tokyo Override, that will see its stars blasting their way across city streets in a futuristic landscape. While the series might be taking inspiration from the likes of Akira and Mirror’s Edge, this project from studio RiFF is looking to inject some serious adrenaline into Netflix’s catalog.

If you want a refresher on Tokyo Override, or if this is your first time hearing of the anime adaptation, Netflix has broken down what to expect from the CG-animated series. The upcoming story will follow an orphaned teenager in Tokyo, one hundred years into the future, as artificial intelligence has become a part of life in the futuristic setting. Much like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the protagonist finds himself joining up with a gang that helps her to find herself and uncovers a sinister underbelly of the “perfect city” they inhabit. For this upcoming original, you might recognize some of the major voice actors who are playing a role in Tokyo Override.

Time To Ride…In Tokyo

For the cast of the upcoming series, the voice actors have quite a body of work in the anime field. Ai Fairouz, playing the role of main character Kai, has made a name for herself in the lives of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Kaiju No. 8. For the fall anime season, Fairouz is joining Dragon Ball Daima as a new mysterious character named “Panzy” who will join mini-Goku and the pint-sized Z-Fighters in their latest anime adventure.

https://twitter.com/NetflixAnime/status/1848514612599099598

Alongside Ai Fairouz, Netflix revealed the other cast members looking to join Tokyo Override next month:

Ryota Takeuchi (Elias Ainsworth from The Ancient Magus’ Bride) as Hugo, Tomoaki Maeno (White Blood Cell from Cells at Work!) as Spoke, Mariya Ise (Himeno from Chainsaw Man) as Watari, and Shigeru Chiba (Buggy from One Piece) as Yukio, members of the biker group Suma Garage.

Yu Serizawa (Mini Yaemori from Rent-A-Girlfriend) as Ayumi, the only friend that Kai had, prior to meeting Suma Garage.

Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya from Naruto) as Kageyama, a veteran narcotics agent on Kai’s trail.

Miyu Irino (Saji Crossroad from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 series) as Yasumoto, Kageyama’s subordinate assisting in the pursuit.

Yuhko Kaida (Sylvia Sherwood from SPY x FAMILY) as Ieuji, an administration officer in Tokyo's digital department who aids the "group of outcasts."

Tokyo Override’s High Octane Partnerships

While a technologically advanced future packed with gold-hearted criminals isn’t anything new to the anime world, you might be surprised to see the real-world connections that the CG series has. In creating its technologically advanced motorcycles, Netflix partnered with Yamaha Motor Company for the vehicles’ designs. Perhaps, the motorcycle producers will make something similar to these vehicles in the future.

Another interesting factoid regarding Tokyo Override is that it isn’t made in Japan, rather, Studio RiFF operates from out of Thailand, which could have an effect on the overall style and aesthetic of the Netflix original. Following the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we’ll see how this Netflix series compares when it first lands on November 21st next month.

Want to stay up to date on this new addition to Netflix’s ever-increasing anime library? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Tokyo Override and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.