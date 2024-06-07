Tokyo Override Announced at Netflix

Netflix's recent preview of its upcoming animation slate looked at popular franchises including the likes of Terminator, Tomb Raider, Arcane, and Spongebob Squarepants. Alongside new projects in these classic properties, the streaming service also took the opportunity to introduce new animated projects hitting the platform in the future. One of the biggest original series coming to Netflix is Tokyo Override, with the streaming service releasing a first look at the futuristic motorcycle-based animated series.

CG animation in the anime medium is nothing new, and while there is still debate as to if it can stand toe-to-toe with 2-D animation, it doesn't seem as if the computer-generated style is going anywhere any time soon. For Tokyo Override specifically, two veterans in the CG field, Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinaavin will be the series' directors. The pair had originally worked on the recent Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, helping to bring the final entry of the recent Rebuild of Evangelion film series to a close.

Tokyo Override First Look

Considering the upcoming anime's use of motorcycles, there are sure to be some comparisons to the legendary anime film Akira. While Tokyo Override has yet to reveal an official release date, it will hit Netflix later this year. The streaming service did not release a trailer, but the new images you can see below capture the energy of this futuristic landscape with some wild colors that make it appear as if it would fit right into the world of Blade Runner or the anime film Redline.

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

Here's how Netflix describes the original anime series that is slated to arrive later this year, "In AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, an orphan teenage hacker blends in until a favor for her only friend inadvertently draws her into a benevolent gang of outcast motorcyclists, uncovering the seemingly utopian city's sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin in collaboration with YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd."

Want to get all the latest updates on Tokyo Override and the many other animated projects recently announced by Netflix? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the streaming service and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of futuristic motorcycle dystopias.