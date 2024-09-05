My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stars Join Dragon Ball Daima Cast

Dragon Ball Daima is looking to take the anime world by storm this October. On October 11th, Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters are going to have to face a brand new challenge that transforms them all into miniaturized versions of themselves. In the latest trailer for the anime series, elements such as the Demon Dimension and several new characters were confirmed. As shonen fans await the return of Son and his allies to the small screen, new members of the cast have been confirmed for the upcoming season. To no one's surprise, the actors have already been a big part of the anime scene.

To start things off, voice actor Koki Uchiyama (My Hero Academia's Shigaraki) will be taking on the role of Glorio. While there are still several questions surrounding this new character's background, he at least seems to be on relatively friendly terms with Goku and Kaioshin from what we've seen so far. Following the casting announcement, Koki released an official statement on becoming a part of the Dragon Ball universe, "I never expected to be able to play a role in Dragon Ball so I'm honored to have had the fortune to be given this opportunity. This series has been made so that all sorts of people can enjoy it, from fans who love the series deeply, to those who may not be familiar with it yet. It's full of not just amazing action but gorgeous imagery that makes each episode dizzying to watch, so I hope you'll all see it through to the end."

(Photo: Super Saiyan Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Jolyne Cujoh Joins Daima

Ai Fairouz, who might be best known for her role as Joylen Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, is taking on the role of Panzy (Aka the Masked Majin) in the upcoming anime. Here are her official thoughts following the casting announcement, "I'm so full of a feeling of honor to be able to lend my voice to a series like Dragon Ball that is loved all over the world. I believe Daima is a series that is packed full of charm of the Dragon Ball world. There wil be a lot of traveling to various places during the series, but each place will be full of its own entertaining drama, so I think people will be able to experience it as though they're along for the adventure. I hope you'll all enjoy it."

Finally, Yumiko Kobayashi (another JoJo's Bizarre Adventure veteran) is taking on the role of the Supreme Kai. Previously voiced by Shinichiro Ohta, Kobayashi will be lending her talents to the smaller iteration of the long-time member of the Dragon Ball cast.

