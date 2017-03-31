Netflix’s Death Note Live-Action Film Teaser Coming Soon

If you are a fan of Death Note, then you have surely been keeping up with the franchise's various live-action adaptations. Over in Japan, Takeshia Obata's thrilling series have spun out a number of film adaptations. The latest live-action Death Note film made its way into Japanese theaters last year, and America is slated to get its own taste of justice from Kira. Netflix has been busy working on a live-action adaptation of Death Note under director Adam Wingard.

And, most excitingly, it looks like anime fans will get their first-look at the project soon enough.

Over on Twitter, the film's director dropped a not-to-subtle hint about when fans will get to see footage of the project. Wingard posted a hand-drawn picture filled with disoriented letters. However, if you take a moment to put the photo together, the phrase, "Death Note teaser coming soon[.] Stop asking," can be read.

Of course, fans are interested to see how Netflix's live-action take on Death Note has come along. Filming on the project ended in last August, and stars like Nat Wolff and Willem Dafoe will be leads on the project.

2017 seems to be a busy one for anime when compared to the industry's previous work with the medium. Next month, Paramount Pictures will release Rupert Sander's take on Ghost in the Shell. The film is based off one of Japan's most iconic manga franchises, but fans are still tentative about the U.S. and its ability to faithfully adapt anime.

Remember Dragonball Evolution?

You can read up on Death Note below thanks to Viz Media's Synopsis:

"Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?"

If you are not familiar with Death Note, then you should know the popular series is no shy about its dark, violent overtones. Originally published as a manga, Death Note tells the story of Light Yagami after the high school student comes across a strange notebook with deadly powers. Should the journal's owner inscribe someone's name in its pages, the intended victim will die. Intoxicated by his godlike power, Light begins to kill those he deems unworthy while local police frantically try to discover the culprit behind these mysterious deaths.