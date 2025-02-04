Netflix Will Soon Get the Most Beloved Anime of the New Generation

Netflix already holds some of the most popular anime of all time on its streaming library, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, Spy x Family, and Dandadan, as well as their own original anime, like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Blue Box, and Sakamoto Days. But one series is about to come in and smoke them all, as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will soon stream on Netflix. This is confirmed by a recently spotted placeholder card on the Netflix service’s browser portal, and while it doesn’t currently show its release date, it remains an encouraging sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was released in 2023. Based on the manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, the anime was produced by Madhouse, with Season 1 running for 28 episodes, and a second season currently in production. Freiren quickly became a fan favorite. The show scored rave review after rave review from fans and critics alike, holding a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming the #1 ranked show on My Anime List with an exceptional 9.31 rating — putting it way beyond the lauded Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which holds a 9.10 rating.

Netflix/Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Is Coming to Netflix

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will stream on Netflix soon, with accounts such as Danotaz Media on X posting screenshots of a March 1st release date, with the first season dropping on the platform while it continues to be available on Crunchyroll.

Update: Netflix has since confirmed for us that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be released on March 1st, 2025.

Frieren is a complete amalgamation of genres, blending historical fantasy with action, subtle romance, and slice-of-life moments into one complete, beautiful package. The series follows Frieren, an elven mage who once belonged to the great party that defeated the Demon King and saved the world. Unlike humans, elves live for millennia, and the party’s life continues after their era-defining adventure. Over 80 years after their journey, Frieren begins looking back on the 10-year-long quest that made up barely 0.01% of her life.

The series explores what happens after the big quest on which so many fantasy stories pin their main focus. Frieren is given a new purpose nearly a century later to teach one of her former party member’s apprentices, Fern, who is a promising young mage. While the pair begin their own quest, building a party, defeating monsters, and helping people, Frieren begins to reflect on her past life. Although it does contain some great, beautifully animated action, the show is truly about memories and embracing and remembering every moment in life, even if it may seem insignificant at the time.

Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Is On the Way

With Frieren receiving such acclaim from everyone who has watched it, a second season was almost guaranteed. Season 2 of Frieren was confirmed to be in development in September 2024. The show’s return was announced with a small teaser trailer, along with two new, stunning posters. The first depicted Frieren, Fern, and Stark’s gear resting on a tree overlooking the city of Äußerst, where Season 1 ended. The second took fans back in time, showing Frieren’s original party, with Himmel the Hero, Eisen the dwarf, and Heiter, the drunken priest.

No release date has been revealed for Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End yet. Fans are hoping for some good news soon, as Frieren is confirmed to be a part of AnimeJapan 2025’s line-up. Hopefully, we might get our hands on the first trailer for Season 2 and a release window.

Information obtained via Netflix