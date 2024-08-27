Frieren: Beyond Journeys End Cosplay Recreates The Elf’s Funniest Moment

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End might focus on a heart-warming story of an immortal elf attempting to connect with humanity but that doesn’t stop the series from injecting humor into its story when it needs to. Despite having some wild magical abilities, there was one opponent that would routinely get the better of the anime protagonist. The “Mimic” is a creature that wasn’t just a part of Frieren lore but has appeared in quite a few different avenues in the past. Now, one cosplayer has hilariously recreated the moments that would see the immortal elf taking on the toothy chest.

Mimics have long been a part of pop culture, first appearing Dungeons & Dragons in 1989. Since then, the creature has popped up to beguile not just anime characters but real people as well, specifically in the world of video games. Some of the most recent examples have been in video games such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and other From Software entries that would blend the realms of sorcery and the supernatural and create experiences that were far more difficult than average games. While Frieren was never truly injured by any of these mimics, they would routinely get the upper hand on the long-living anime protagonist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frieren Vs. Mimics

At present, despite the anime’s success with its first season, no season two has been confirmed as of yet. Should Frieren return for new anime episodes, expect more run-ins with mimics as the anime elf continues her journey of attempting to learn more about the world around her.

https://x.com/JRWaugh1/status/1827099589012549870

If you haven’t had the chance to watch Frieren: Beyond Journeys End, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”

Want to follow along with Frieren’s future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the immortal elf and her heart-touching world.