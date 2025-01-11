Frieren, Hunter x Hunter, One-Punch Man & More Coming to AnimeJapan 2025

The annual AnimeJapan event is scheduled to launch on March 22 and 23. The event is one of the biggest conventions in Tokyo, featuring multiple exhibitions and stage announcements for some of the biggest anime for the year. To get fans excited for AnimeJapan 2025, there will be a Kick-Off live stream for the event that will announce the stage schedule. The live stream will premiere on the official AnimeJapan YouTube channel on January 17. This year’s AnimeJapan will host a record-breaking 117 exhibitors, collaborating with some of the biggest anime-related companies in Japan, including Aniplex, Kadokawa, and TOHO Animation.

While the main stage presentations have yet to be revealed, AnimeJapan has shared the full list of Exhibition Titles on its official website. Exhibitions are booths that fans on the main floor can interact with, with each exhibition booth there to promote a specific property or brand. With over 117 exhibitors coming to AnimeJapan this year, the biggest exhibitions are those that focus on Hunter x Hunter, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Demon Slayer, One Piece, One-Punch Man, Dandadan, Digimon, Dr. Stone, Fullmetal Alchemist, Haikyu!!, JuJutsu Kaisen, Macross Frontier, Gundam, and the final season of My Hero Academia. AnimeJapan offers fans a sneak peek of the future of anime and allows them to get exclusive merch on the show floor.

Will Every Anime Present Have a Big Announcement in AnimeJapan 2025?

It should be noted that even if an anime brand will have a presence at the event, it doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a major news announcement for that anime. A series can remain profitable even if there’s no new anime on the air. Having Hunter x Hunter on the show floor may seem exciting, but it doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a major announcement for a continuation of the anime. Fullmetal Alchemist will also have an exhibitor in AnimeJapan 2025, and that series has been completed for years. However, series like Hunter x Hunter and Fullmetal Alchemist continue to sell merchandise, which is why companies continue to promote them at big conventions.

Anime is Set to Have Its Biggest Year in 2025

AnimeJapan 2025 will mark the 12th edition of the event since it launched in 2014. The Tokyo Big Sight Center in Tokyo has served as the main venue for the event since it first began, skipping out on 2020 and 2021, the latter of which became online only. Keen anime fans and Japanese enthusiasts will recognize the Tokyo Big Sight as the structure with the inverted pyramids. It’s one of the most heavily promoted conventions in Tokyo, with this year’s event appearing to be the largest yet.

Even though anime has always had a strong foothold in its native country, the medium has recently received a huge boost in prominence overseas in the last few years. Anime has become more mainstream in America, with multiple entertainment companies investing millions to capitalize on the growing anime subculture in the United States. Sony has recently revealed that anime will become one of its main focuses on the company’s entertainment business strategy and investment. Disney has an anime game plan to promote the medium on its Disney+ streaming service, while Netflix is investing heavily in long-running anime series like One Piece.

