Netflix Has Disappointing Update For Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Waiting For Season 3

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is almost here, and it’s going to change everything we know about the story. While the main story has already been concluded in 2024, the anime still has to adapt more than half of the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen will release the third season in at least two or three parts, considering that the upcoming season is being marketed as Culling Game Part 1. The Culling Game is the longest arc of the story, as it sets the stage for the series’ finale. The anime will debut on January 8th, 2026, with a special two-hour premiere of the first two episodes of the season. As one of the largest streaming giants in the world, Netflix is already streaming the first two seasons, as fans await Season 3 as well.

Unfortunately, the official X handle of Netflix Anime just confirmed that the upcoming season will only stream in select regions of Asia, although it doesn’t give a full list of the selected regions. Netflix USA might stream the new season a few weeks later, or at least when all the episodes have been broadcast. On the other hand, the anime will stream on Crunchyroll on January 8th, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT, around an hour after the Japanese broadcast. The release date and timing are only for the subbed episodes, and it will take at least a couple of weeks to release the dubbed version.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Set to Introduce Several New Characters

One of the reasons manga fans are so excited for the upcoming season is because of the list of new characters ready to make their anime debut. The Shibuya Incident has already been the most devastating tragedy in the story so far, and things will only keep going downhill from that point on. The Jujutsu society is in shambles, and Kenjaku is finally able to set his plan in motion now that Satoru Gojo is no longer able to stop him. Before the Culling Game, the anime will feature Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs to highlight just how bad things have spiraled downward since the incident.

Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the prequel film, already made his long-awaited debut in the main story during the second season finale. As we find out about his true goal in returning to Japan, the anime will introduce one of the most controversial villains in the series. Moving on to the Perfect Preparation Arc, the story will introduce the infamous Zenin Clan and what makes them so terrifying.

Finally, the Culling Game, which happens to be a battle royale with around a thousand sorcerers, includes ancient sorcerers incarnated and those newly awakened by him. As expected, the students at Jujutsu Tech High School will end up facing several of these sorcerers, some of whom will even turn out to be allies in the final arc.

