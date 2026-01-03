Jujutsu Kaisen Hits Major Milestone as Season Three Approaches

We are days away from Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers returning to the screen, with Jujutsu Kaisen season three set to kick off 2026 by jumping into the Culling Game. In 2024, the original manga came to an end with creator Gege Akutami throwing in some final surprises before we bid Yuji and friends a final farewell. In a surprise twist, Akutami returned to the supernatural world last year with the sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, continuing the universe. As the third season approaches, the shonen franchise is celebrating a major milestone to kick off the new year.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently announced that the manga currently has one hundred and fifty million copies in circulation, hitting a major milestone for the series. Including both print and digital copies sold, the shonen franchise shared a special message with fans that reads, “Congrats on surpassing 150 million copies! The cumulative circulation of the Jujutsu Kaisen comic series worldwide has exceeded 150 million copies (including digital editions). Right before TV anime season three, The Culling Game! We appreciate your continued support for this increasingly exciting series!” With the third season arriving on Crunchyroll on January 8th, it will be interesting to see whether the anime’s return will push the manga sales to even higher heights.

The Culling Game Begins

If you need to get up to speed, Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season was one of the biggest anime events of 2023 and 2024. When the villains Suguru Geto, Mahito, Choso, Jogo, and more decided to take over the city of Shibuya, Yuji and his friends were put between a rock and a hard place. Following the entrapment of Gojo inside the reality known as the “Prison Realm,” Itadori and Jujutsu Tech’s finest fought against the hordes of curses that were unleashed. Both heroes and villains were killed in this world-altering arc, with Geto using the event as a way to set up the next storyline, the Culling Game.

Late last year, the first episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season three debuted early as a part of the compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. Netting millions at the box office, the movie proved that more than a few anime fans were willing to buy tickets to see what the Culling Game had in store for Yuji. With Geto’s ultimate goal in Shibuya being the unleashing of thousands of curses and cursed energy users alike, a tournament arc will take place in season three as all the forces converge in Japan. While Studio MAPPA has yet to officially reveal how many episodes will make up season three, the previous Jujutsu Kaisen housed around twenty-four episodes each. Considering how much material is left to adapt from the original manga series, it’s a safe bet that MAPPA will produce one more season past season three to catch up with the original story’s grand finale.

