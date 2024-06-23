Netflix to Add New Naruto Movies, More in July 2024

Netflix is gearing up for a new month, and the service has big plans for July 2024. A slew of new shows and movies are set to join the site's catalog starting next week. It seems a number of anime additions are on the horizon, and a slew of Naruto movies are included in that list.

The revelation comes from Netflix as the site posted its list of July additions. It turns out three Naruto movies are joining the service, so you can read up on them below:

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie – July 7th

"Naruto and his friends are trapped in a Genjutsu created by the mysterious Masked Shinobi who is testing it for a greater plan. In this new world, or reality, everyone except Naruto and Sakura have their personalities changed to the opposite of their normal personality. Also, dead characters are now alive and roles are reversed. Naruto and Sakura must find a way to get out of this Genjutsu, and return things to normal."

The Last: Naruto The Movie – July 7th

"Two years have passed since the fated battle between Naruto and Sasuke in the Village Hidden in the Leaves. A comfortable peace has The Last is the final story of Naruto as you knew him, the hero who was once an outcast, and the first chapter of the bond that will define his future. fallen over the village and the winter festival approaches with a bit more excitement than usual. Seasons of war have transformed Naruto and his friends into elite young warriors, but now they grow into the adults they were meant to be, forming bonds beyond friendship. Naruto and Hinata approach this next stage with trepidation and find their progress stalled when a mysterious and dangerous man appears with a disturbing message: the end of the world is upon them. Once again Naruto and his friends are sent to investigate and stop the impossible, a falling moon! What is the tragic fate that connects this disaster with Hinata's Hyuga Clan? And to what lengths will Naruto go to speak the words that will change his life?"

Boruto: Naruto the Movie – July 7th

"With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from five of their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, who adores Naruto, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi... And Boruto, Naruto's son who shows great potential, but despises his father. Sasuke who's been on a mission in another dimension appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger he has sensed. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear during the Exams and attempt to assassinate Naruto with the Rinnegan. Boruto is petrified and unable to do a thing while Sasuke guards him. As Naruto steps in front to shield them, he smiles faintly and disappears in front of Boruto. An inconceivable foe lies in wait as Sasuke, the Five Kage and Boruto with a determination of steel, charge into another dimension!"

As you can imagine, Naruto fans are eager to check out these movies once they hit Netflix. The site is also slated to revisit T.P Bon next month as season two is expected to launch. On July 17th, T.P Bon season two will go live, and the big release comes just months after season one launched in May 2024.

What do you think about this Netflix update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!