Netflix’s Live-Action Anime Movie Sees Major Success in Theaters

Netflix has become one of the biggest players when it comes to taking major anime franchises and recreating them for the world of live-action adaptations. One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho are only a few examples of how the streaming service has seemingly conquered this realm. With the platform looking to expand this medium with projects like My Hero Academia and Mobile Suit Gundam, one recent entry might have flown under many anime fans’ radars. Recently premiering in Japan, the live-action take on Sakamoto Days has hit it big on its opening day.

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Recently released in Japanese theaters, the live-action anime adaptation of Taro Sakamoto’s story raked in over 400 million yen on day one. While this number translates to a little over $2.5 million USD, it is a strong start for the film and might help it to become the top movie in Japan for this weekend. As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been word that Sakamoto Days’ first live-action film will make its way to North America, though considering the popularity of the franchise, it might only be a matter of time. The cast includes Fumiya Takahashi as Shin Asakura, Aya Ueto as Aoi Sakamoto, Miyu Yoshimoto as Hana Sakamoto, Mayuu Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Akihisa Shiono as Kashima, Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seba, Takumi Kitamura as Nagumo, Yusei Yagi as Shihsiba, and Meru Nukumi as Osaragi. You can check out the trailer for the live-action film below.

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Sakamoto Days Domination

Netflix

Sakamoto Days was one of the biggest acquisitions that Netflix has made in the anime sphere, as the Shonen Jump manga has long been a property that fans have died to see brought to the screen. Following its successful premiere, the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works, as Taro and his fellow convenience store employees continue to run their shop while dodging assassins. While we’re quite far from learning whether a third season will be on the way, there is plenty of material to cover from the original manga. Considering the stake that the platform had in creating this live-action iteration, we could see it eventually arriving

As for the Shonen Jump series, creator Yuto Suzuki continues to publish new chapters of Sakamoto Days to this day. Currently, the manga is in its final arc, though the mangaka hasn’t confirmed how many more chapters Taro’s story has left before it draws to a close. With major shonen entries such as My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen recently releasing their final chapters, there is certainly a power vacuum forming in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, especially with One Piece in its final saga. Regardless of when Sakamoto Days does come to an end, the legacy left by the action-packed shonen won’t soon be forgotten.

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