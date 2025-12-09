Shonen Jump’s Underrated Battle Manga Just Achieved a Milestone That Even Demon Slayer Never Reached

Shonen Jump‘s most underrated battle manga has reached a significant milestone ahead of its conclusion, one that even the Demon Slayer manga didn’t achieve. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is arguably the company’s flagship publication, and the manga serialised in it are met with high expectations. Most shonen series in the magazine traditionally follow a formula that results in longer narratives. However, in the past several years, there has been a shift, and only a few titles are now deemed suited for long-term serialisation. Many series have either reached their endings or been cancelled, which makes Sakamoto Days entering its fifth year of serialisation all the more impressive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is something the global sensation Demon Slayer never achieved, ending after a little over four years of serialisation. This highlights how Sakamoto Days has become a special asset for Shonen Jump, making its fifth-year milestone a big deal. This is especially notable considering that its recent sales have shown it to be more beneficial for Shonen Jump than Black Clover was. Sakamoto Days is truly a unique series, and fans may not see many manga like it achieving such a milestone, especially given the changes the company is adapting to.

Shonen Jump’s Underrated Battle Manga Enter Its Fifth Year In Serialisation

Five years of Sakamoto Days has taught us that being a family man doesn’t make you soft!



Read Sakamoto Days, Ch. 240 in Shonen Jump for free! https://t.co/UIKdREej0h pic.twitter.com/xZQpEBm5Mn — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 7, 2025

Sakamoto Days, entering its fifth anniversary, is nothing to overlook. With Shueisha’s recent trend of either pushing series to wrap up sooner or cancelling them outright, Yuto Suzuki’s manga has proven its value. Sakamoto Days may be one of the last newer-generation titles to reach this kind of milestone, much like My Hero Academia, which nearly hit a decade of serialisation with over 400 chapters. What makes this achievement even more impressive is how distinctly the series stands out among Shonen Jump’s lineup.

Unlike many other shonen titles, Sakamoto Days crafts its action with a grounded tone and a sense of realism. This uniqueness is likely what helped the series stand out as strongly as it has. Now in its final arc, Sakamoto Days manga could end at any time. With 240 chapters already published and the story still building toward its climax, it’s possible that it may even surpass another juggernaut, Jujutsu Kaisen, which concluded at 275 chapters.

Considering Sakamoto Days also emerged as one of Netflix’s top anime this year, the final arc may be extended, increasing the chance of overtaking Jujutsu Kaisen’s chapter count. While the future of Shonen Jump’s unique series remains uncertain, the coming year holds plenty of excitement, especially as Sakamoto Days celebrates its fifth anniversary with various commemorative events.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!