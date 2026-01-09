Netflix’s Most Action Packed Anime is Getting a New Live Action Adaptation

Live-action anime adaptations are big business these days, and Netflix has been one of the streaming services leading the charge. In recent years, live-action takes on One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Kakegurui, and Avatar: The Last Airbender all hit the platform to various levels of success. With the Straw Hat Pirates set to return this spring for its second season, another anime series is preparing to receive a new live-action adaptation of its own. If you’re a fan of hard-hitting anime action, prepare to see some of the biggest battles make their way to the stage thanks to the “strongest creature in the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Baki the Grappler has been a part of the anime world for decades, thanks to creator Keisuke Itagaki sticking with the series that has become a fan-favorite for many fighting enthusiasts. This year, the series is planning to return to Netflix with a brand new season of its anime titled “Baki-Dou,” which will pit the titular character against a swordsman of Japanese legend, Musashi Miyamoto. On top of Baki’s anime comeback, a brand new live-action stage play, “Baki The Grappler Stage 2 – The Most Evil Death Row Prisoner Arc,” has been confirmed for this summer. Taking place from July 23rd to the 28th at the Shinjuku FACE stage in Tokyo, here’s a first look at its star Yugo Sato, who is reprising his role as Baki.

What is The Convict Arc?

Netflix

For those who haven’t had the chance to check out Baki Hanma, “The Most Evil Death Row Prisoner Arc,” focuses on some of this anime world’s most powerful prisoners breaking free from their imprisonment to test their mettle against Baki and his allies. For Netflix, this arc was a big one for the streaming service as it was the start of the main brawler’s return to the anime scene. Before Netflix started airing new episodes, thanks to TMS Entertainment, Baki had previously had an OVA and two anime seasons that introduced the Son of the Ogre to the anime world in the early 2000s.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the Assistant General Manager of the Business IP Department at Akita Soten, Yuki Yokoi. Having worked on the anime franchise for years, Yokoi was more than happy to discuss a wide variety of topics when it comes to Baki Hanma. During our discussion, Yuki fleshed out what other anime series he woud love to see crossover into the world of the grappler.

“Both Baki and Kengan Ashura are anime series produced as Netflix Originals, and Kengan Ashura’s creator, Yabako Sandrovich, is actually a fan of the Baki series. In addition, Sho Kobayashi, the editor in charge of Kengan Ashura, and I are close, and through that connection, this collaboration project came to life. I would definitely like to see similar collaborations happen again in the future, as long as the works have a natural connection and share a close creative relationship. Personally speaking—as simply a fan—since Itagaki-sensei worked on the manga adaptation of Garouden, which also exists as a Netflix Original, I’d love to see a crossover story between those worlds someday. But again, that’s just my own wish as a fan.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comic Natalie