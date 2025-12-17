Netflix’s Most Controversial Animated Series is Leaving in 2026

While Netflix has been steadily adding more animated originals to its ever-expanding library in recent years, this doesn’t mean every series is confirmed to remain on the platform forever. Surprisingly enough, even being created by Netflix itself doesn’t mean that shows will be a permanent fixture on the outlet. Such is the case with a major animated series that arrived on the streaming service in 2018. Garnering five seasons and over fifty episodes to its name, animation fans might be shocked to learn that one of Eternia’s finest is set to leave Netflix in the new year and might never return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrived on Netflix to quite a bit of controversy when it first premiered, as many online felt that the animated series made some major departures from the original cartoon series from 1985. In a new report from the outlet What’s On Netflix, it was confirmed that the latest, often considered controversial take on She-Ra will leave the streaming service on February 21st next year. If you haven’t had the chance to check out the story of Adora and her friends fighting against the Horde, you might want to carve out some time to do so, as the future remains uncertain for where the anime series will land.

Eternia’s Only Hope

netflix

While not confirmed, all might not be lost for this take on She-Ra. Last year, Amazon announced that it is currently working on a new live-action television series based on Princess Adora, with Heidi Schreck set to write and executive produce the show. Having previously worked on shows like Billions and Nurse Jackie, Schreck has experience in the television arena, though jumping into Eternia would be a wild change from her past projects. Amazon is also planning to release the live-action Masters of The Universe film next year, bringing together the likes of Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, and more to fill out the cast.

Netflix went “all-in” on the Power of Greyskull in recent years, with series like Masters of The Universe: Revelation, Masters of The Universe: Revolution, and He-Man And The Masters of The Universe. With none of these projects set to release future episodes as of the writing of this article, the franchise might have swapped hands in the streaming world. Unfortunately, Netflix also has a track record of eliminating original series that would never find a new home anywhere else.

One of the biggest examples was Voltron: Legendary Defender, the 2016 series that garnered an impressive eight seasons and a devoted fan base. Following the series finale, the new take on the classic anime series was eventually jettisoned from Netflix last year and never found a new streaming home to house its seasons. Ironically enough, Amazon is also working on a live-action Voltron movie, which might bring the series back from the grave, though nothing has been confirmed.

What do you think of She-Ra departing Netflix next year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via What’s on Netflix