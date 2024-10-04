She-Ra Live-Action Series Nabs Surprising Screenwriter

She-Ra might have first debuted in the 1980s but the Princess of Power has found her way back to the screen countless times. Most recently, Netflix would bring back He-Man's sister in the cult-favorite series, She-Ra And The Princesses of Power. Garnering five seasons and over fifty animated episodes, the show would come to an end with fans hoping to see more of Adora. While the animated series has not shown any hints of making a comeback, Amazon MGM is working on a new live-action television series that will give a brand new take on the Princess of Power. Now, the studio has announced who will be writing the series.

When the live-action adaptation was announced in 2021, Amazon billed it with the following description, "An epic fantasy series about an orphaned young woman who leads a revolution to save her planet from annihilation." While casting details and a release window remain a mystery for the live-action series, it has been announced that Heidi Schreck will both write and executive produce the upcoming show. If you're unfamiliar with Schreck's past works, she previously had a hand in creating series such as Billions and Nurse Jackie, while also starring and writing for the stage play, "What The Consitution Means To Me".

She-Ra Will Return

It should come as no surprise that She-Ra is getting a live-action series considering the success that studios have seen thanks to some recent live-action adaptations. Netflix's One Piece continues to be a juggernaut for the streaming service, along with Avatar: The Last Airbender. With Amazon MGM moving forward on Masters of The Universe, the upcoming live-action He-Man film, the likes of Nicholas Galitzine and Allison Brie has been cast as Prince Adam and Evil-Lynn respectively. Directed by Travis Knight, Bumblebee and Kubo And The Two Strings, Amazon appears to be all-in on Eternia.

This upcoming She-Ra series would be the first time that Adora has been brought to live action. While the 1987 Masters of The Universe live-action movie had the likes of Prince Adam, Skeletor, and many other combatants fighting for Castle Greyskull, She-Ra was not a part of the proceeding. While this upcoming series will focus on the Princess of Power, don't expect it to be a continuation of the popular Netflix series.

She-Ra's Revolution

In the latest Netflix animated series focusing on He-Man and company, Masters of The Universe: Revolution, a post-credit scene hinted at the arrival of She-Ra albeit a very different iteration of the Princess of Power. Introducing Despera in its final moments, a servant of Hordak, long-time He-Man fans know that the masked combatant is none other than a brainwashed She-Ra. Unfortunately, there has been no word on the latest Eternia animated series returning for a new season though should it make a comeback, we would imagine that this plotline would play a major role in it.

Should Amazon MGM release both the Masters of the Universe and the She-Ra live-action projects, expecting a crossover between the two wouldn't be outside of the realm of popularity. Now whether this crossover will arrive as a television series or a movie is anyone's guess should Prince Adam and Adora meet once again.

