Voltron Live-Action Movie Highlights Next Generation With Full Cast Reveal

Voltron is now preparing to launch a whole new live-action take on the long running anime franchise with its very own reboot movie, and the next generation of the franchise has been set with the reveal of the full cast coming in the new movie. It was first reported earlier this Summer that after years of reports and rumors about it potentially happening, Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit a new live-action Voltron movie. It was then reported this Summer that casting for the new film would begin in full over the next few months, and we’ve been getting steady updates about who will help to bring Voltron to life.

The last few days have seen bigger movement within Voltron‘s live-action movie production with new names added to the cast such as Sterling K. Brown and Rita Ora, and now Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the full initial cast for the new Voltron movie. While who each of these cast additions will play is still very much a mystery, it very much seems like the five pilots for each of the Voltron lions have been cast with potential villains and support characters already in place. You can check out the full initial cast for the live-action Voltron movie below.

Who Is Cast in the Live-Action Voltron Movie?

It was previously reported that the live-action Voltron movie cast included Henry Cavill, Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, John Kim and would star Daniel Quinn-Toye in the lead role. With the full reveal of this initial cast, it’s now also been confirmed that Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, and Tharanya Tharan have been added to the cast as well. It’s yet to be revealed which characters each of these cast members will play, but it’s likely that the five younger names here will be the ones serving as the main pilots for the five lions that form Voltron itself.

Originally adapted as the English language release of Beast King Go-Lion and some of Armored Fleet Dairugger XV by World Events Productions, Voltron ran five seasons and saw five youths piloting the lions to defend the universe from the evil King Zarkon. But there have been many iterations of Voltron released over the years since the original run of the animated series, so it’s hard to pin down exactly where this new live-action version of the franchise will be drawing its inspiration from. But it’s likely going to go all the way back to the beginning.

Will Voltron Work in Live-Action?

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Central Intelligence) with a script that Thurber wrote together with Ellen Shanman, the live-action Voltron movie will also feature Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman to produce together with Bob Koplar, who will be representing World Events Productions (the studio behind the original Voltron animated series). Thurber has reportedly been shopping around a live-action feature film adaptation for the franchise for a while, and now it’s moving forward.

A release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but Thurber shared a message to Voltron fans earlier this year to alleviate some of the worries that comes with turning a beloved animated project into a live-action project, “I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to … those iconic elements that you love, that I love. And I’m so excited to share it with you.”