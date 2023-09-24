Netflix's One Piece Art Imagines Jamie Lee Curtis' Season 2 Debut

One Piece's live-action series is currently in the works for Season 2 at Netflix, and some awesome art has imagined what it could look like if Jamie Lee Curtis joins the cast as Dr. Kureha! Ahead of One Piece's live-action series debut, it started to pick up steam that the Halloween franchise and Everything, Everywhere All at Once star was interested in playing a role in the series as she's gone on record many times in the past about her love for Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga and anime franchise. Then she started to hone in on a particular character, Dr. Kureha.

With One Piece now getting a Season 2 for its live-action series with Netflix, fans had been campaigning for the idea of Jamie Lee Curtis joining the series as Chopper's doctor mentor, Kureha, with the actress even showing interest in it herself. Things recently heated up even more as Curtis announced that she would be openly lobbying for the potential role once the WGA and Actors Guild strikes came to an end, and artist BossLogic on Instagram has taken this to the next level with some cool poster art imagining her potential makeover for One Piece Season 2. Check it out below:

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Season 2

It's unclear as of this writing as to whether or not Jamie Lee Curtis will actually join the One Piece live-action series in the future, but there's a noted interest from both sides of the production that could make this happen someday. If she does join the series, she would pop up as part of the upcoming Drum Island arc that was confirmed to be coming in One Piece Season 2 by series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. With the announcement of the new season, Oda confirmed Chopper was coming to the series, and thus Dr. Kureha would be showing up as a result of the talking reindeer doctor's inclusion.

One Piece Season 2 currently does not have a confirmed release date or window as of this writing, and will likely pick up production as soon as the WGA and Actors Guild strikes are settled. As Luffy and the Straw Hats head to the Grand Line, there are lots of potential stories from Eiichiro Oda's series it could cover. You can catch up with the first season of One Piece's live-action series now streaming with Netflix.

Would you want to see Jamie Lee Curtis join the cast for One Piece Season 2 on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!