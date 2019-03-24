‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Receives Emmy Nomination

The adventures of Adora, Glimmer, and Bow are soon to continue when She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns to Netflix for Season Two on April 26th, but if you’ve been wondering whether the show would ever see the accolades it so obviously deserves, wonder no longer. It was announced this past week that the DreamWorks Animation show has officially earned an Emmy nomination.

Specifically, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special. The award is part of the Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Awards, a relatively recent subsection of the Emmys. The show celebrated the nomination over on its official Twitter, which you can check out below:

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #SheRa on your Emmy nomination! pic.twitter.com/oPAhqiMhfW — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) March 21, 2019

Other shows nominated for the same award include DuckTales, Elena of Avalor, Esme and Roy, Muppet Babies, and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. It would appear to be the only nomination for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, though certainly not Netflix’s only nomination; Hilda, for example, earned several itself.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power also recently released a new poster for Season Two, and a new trailer is expected to drop soon. You can check out the poster below:

Just released at #ECCC! New #SheRa season 2 poster! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CMg8PxbbFe — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) March 16, 2019

You can check out the DreamWorks Animation show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

The second season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 26th.