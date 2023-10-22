Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Bends the Earth With Toph

Avatar: The Last Airbender is kicking off its live-action adaptation with Netflix next year, and an awesome cosplay is getting fans ready for Toph Beifong by bringing her Earth Bending to life! Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be coming back in a massive way with a new live-action series now in production with Netflix, but there is a good chance that some of the biggest characters fans had been hoping to see won't make their debut in the first season of the series that makes it our way next year. Characters like Toph, who come in much later.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new Netflix series will likely only be tackling the first Book of the original animated series that sees Aang and the Gang taking on the Fire Nation's forces for the first real time, but it's not until Book 2 that Aang meets Toph and learns Earth Bending. If the character does get a chance at making to live-action someday, Toph will be lucky to get even a little of the creativity artist kirileecosplay on Instagram puts into the look with an awesome way to show the Earth Bending magic. Check it out:

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series is now in the works for Netflix for a release some time in 2024. It will be running for eight episodes (an hour long each) and feature a cast including Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and many more. Netflix teases Avatar: The Last Airbender as such:

"Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."