Netflix’s Biggest Romance Confirms Season 2 Release Window With First Look

Netflix is a platform known for hosting a wide variety of genres, with romance holding a special place among its offerings. The genre is also closely associated with anime that stream exclusively on the platform, and among them, this particular romance series stands out as one of the biggest Netflix has to offer. Fortunately, the anime has been confirmed to return next year. Anime’s biggest event, Jump Festa, was recently held, unveiling waves of new information for several series. Among the many Super Stages allocated to various Shonen Jump titles, the genre’s biggest romance, Blue Box, also had its own Super Stage. The series used this opportunity to confirm the release window for Blue Box season 2, along with a first look at the upcoming installment.

During Blue Box’s Super Stage at Jump Festa, it was announced that the previously confirmed second season of the anime will be released in Fall 2026. Alongside the announcement, a key visual was also revealed, offering a first glimpse into the next arc of the story. The visual perfectly sets up what’s to come, as the first season covered events up to the Autumn Training arc, adapting roughly 80 chapters. While this news is exciting for anime fans, the series’ author also used the Jump Festa stage to announce that the manga is nearing its end.

Netflix’s Biggest Romance, Blue Box Season 2 Arrives in Fall 2026

Although the manga is expected to conclude sometime next year and could potentially end before the arrival of season 2, the anime still has plenty of material left to adapt. As of now, there is no information regarding the exact release date or the episode count for the upcoming season. However, season 2 could begin in the first week of October 2026 and may follow the same format as the first season, consisting of around 24–25 episodes. This speculation is based on the release pattern of season 1, which premiered with a similar episode count roughly a year after its announcement. If this pattern holds, fans could enjoy weekly episodes of Blue Box season 2 until the end of March 2027.

Season 2 is shaping up to be an especially exciting installment, thanks to the narrative threads already in place. The romantic dynamic between Chinatsu and Taiki is expected to take a new direction, and fans may finally see their relationship evolve into something more concrete. At the same time, Hina’s heartbreak following her rejection by Taiki adds a bittersweet layer to the story, further deepening the emotional weight of the series. What makes Blue Box truly special is its seamless integration of sports as an inspiring force that elevates its romance. With new challenges awaiting the characters as they continue striving toward their dreams, Blue Box’s return for season 2 on Netflix next fall marks the comeback of one of the platform’s biggest romance anime.

