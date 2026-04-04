Netflix’s One Piece Star Teases Luffy & Vivi’s Relationship in Season 3

One Piece made some big shake ups to the live-action series when it returned for its second season on Netflix last month, and the star behind Princess Vivi teases how her connection to Monkey D. Luffy is going to change with the next season. The second season of the live-action series saw Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line, and had them facing off against the deadly assassins of Baroque Works across the first few islands. This was all to set up a much bigger conflict to come on Alabasta.

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At the center of all of this is a brand new addition to the main cast with Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, who later is revealed to actually be the missing Princess Vivi of Alabasta. While she grew closer with each of the Straw Hats through her travels with the crew, Chandran spoke to Collider about how much more her relationship is set to change together with Luffy in the now in the works third season, “But Vivi does influence him, and that is one of the moments, and in Season 3, there are more of those moments…”

Netflix’s One Piece Star Teases Luffy & Vivi Changes in Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

“[Iñaki Godoy] and I really talk about Vivi and Luffy’s relationship,” Chandran began when asked about her approach , “It’s an incredibly special one, obviously, because they’re both leaders and have goals and responsibilities when it comes to leadership. Vivi is one of the few people that change Luffy. Luffy is a character who, Kiki describes him as Paddington Bear.” And Chandran then teased how Vivi’s going to continue to change Luffy in the new season with some moments that will show that impact.

“He influences other people but seldom gets influenced,” Chandran explained. “But Vivi does influence him, and that is one of the moments, and in Season 3, there are more of those moments, but in Season 2, that is the moment where you see her impact on him.” But the star also reflected on how much Vivi has been changing through her travels with the Straw Hats thus far, and how much more that dynamic is going to change with the upcoming third season too.

Vivi Is Going to Change Much More in Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

“That isn’t because of her lack of belief in Luffy or the Straw Hats. That’s because she can’t let love in,” Chandran explained about Vivi’s hesitance to accept the Straw Hats’ help at the end of the second season. “Going into Baroque Works, she’s been so guarded and has built up such defenses that I don’t think she fully understands or fully realizes how much these people care for her and her well-being and how much they do for her. Which is why, at the end of Episode 8, she’s like, ‘Really? You guys want to help with this?’ And then Nami goes, ‘I thought you knew us by now.’ So, that’s a Season 3 moment.”

One Piece has yet to confirm a release date or window for the third season as of this time, but the live-action series . This next season will be wrapping up its Vivi arc with the Alabasta saga, and has plenty of big moments for Luffy and the others moving forward as well. It’s just a matter of seeing how much the live-action series continue to shake things up.

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HT – Collider