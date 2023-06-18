Netflix's One Piece Cast Reacts to First Trailer: Watch

One Piece is gearing up to debut a new live-action series with Netflix later this Summer, and the cast behind this new One Piece series has shared their reactions to the first trailer! The live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece franchise has been in the works for several years, but unfortunately new looks at the upcoming adaptation have been very minimal. Fans have been especially curious to see how Luffy and the Straw Hats made the jump to the live-action screen, and we finally got to see our first look at the new Netflix series in motion.

The first trailer for the live-action One Piece series was debuted as part of the special TUDUM event in Brazil this past weekend as Netflix showed off the first look at some of the major new projects they currently have in the works. The cast of the new One Piece series themselves were at the event and seemed very excited to see the fruits of their labor for the past few years. As the official Twitter for the Netflix's One Piece series shared their reactions to the first trailer, it's clear that everyone involved is just as excited for these new Straw Hats as many fans are. You can check out the One Piece cast's reaction to the first trailer below:

Hold onto your straw hats nakama the cast of ONE PIECE is about to watch their very first teaser, and it’s packed with feels. Get ready to sail with them on August 31st #OnePieceAdaptation #onepiece @netflix pic.twitter.com/dihDursz9l — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 18, 2023

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats seen in the video above includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Sven Ruygrok as Cabaji, Milton Schorr as Don Krieg, Maximilian Lee Piazza as young Zoro, Audrey Cymone as Kuina, Albert Pretorius as Buchi, and Nicole Fortuin as Ririka.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's new live-action series with Netflix?