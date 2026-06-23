The One Piece Releases First Look at Remake’s Premiere Episode

One Piece has had quite the whirlwind in recent years, as the legendary shonen franchise has hit new heights in both its manga and anime adaptation, thanks to the final saga of the series. On top of this long-running grand finale, Netflix’s live-action adaptation is working on its third season to cover the Alabasta Arc, ensuring Grand Line supremacy for the foreseeable future. As a part of this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Netflix has released a new look at the first episode of the series remake known as “The One Piece.”

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For those who might not have heard, Wit Studio’s remake of the beloved shonen swashbuckler series will arrive in February of next year, creating an anime adaptation that both starts things over from the beginning while eliciting an art style that harkens back to the manga. The first season will consist of seven episodes total, meaning that the first five members of the Straw Hats, aka Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Zoro, and Sanji, will all arrive in the remake’s first outing. The first episode of the remake, “Romance Dawn,” will once again introduce Monkey D. Luffy, bursting free from a barrel as he encounters some major pirates for his anime introduction. You can check out the first poster for the premiere episode below.

The One Piece Remade

Netflix

One of the biggest selling points for this new remake is that Wit Studio is planning to keep the anime far closer to its manga roots than the Toei Animation iteration. Toei, which has over eleven hundred and fifty episodes to its name, routinely employed the use of “filler” episodes and moments to keep the anime going. Creator Eiichiro Oda would sometimes not create stories fast enough for the anime, meaning that original stories had to be created. With the manga recently releasing its eleven hundred and eighty-fifth chapter, there is more than enough material for Wit to work with for The One Piece’s run.

While Toei Animation has been delivering some of the greatest animation in anime history in One Piece’s latest episodes, Wit Studio is no slouch in the medium. Previously, the production house worked on the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, and Vinland Saga. In promoting the studio’s upcoming remake, Wit clarified that “this series taps into the expressive potential of modern technology to offer a familiar yet fresh take on the adventures of Luffy.” Once footage finds its way online, it will be interesting to see how all the Straw Hat Pirates look in motion with this new animation style, bringing their older stories back into frame. If you’re a fan of the Grand Line, there are several different ways to experience Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to become the King of the Pirates.

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