Netflix’s One Piece Reboot Anime Didn’t Recast Luffy & That’s a Big Mistake

One Piece has a new anime reboot now in the works with Netflix, and it has made a big mistake with the confirmation that it will feature the same Monkey D. Luffy voice actor from the original TV series. The One Piece is a brand new take on Eichiiro Oda’s original manga series that’s going to be adapting the story from the very beginning. But unlike the original TV anime series, it’s going to have a different production studio behind it with the intent of adapting the manga at a different pace.

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But while The One Piece is going to have a different studio, different production crew, and updated animation technology for this new era of the anime, it has also been confirmed that Mayumi Tanaka will be reprising her role of Luffy for the new series. This seems like a small decision, but it’s one that ultimately will ruin what’s so great about this rebooted anime overall. It’s a decision that further reveals that One Piece isn’t truly interested in a full reboot at all.

Netflix’s One Piece Reboot Confirms Luffy Voice Actor Return

Courtesy of Netflix

“I’m Mayumi Tanaka, the voice of Monkey D. Luffy,” Tanaka shared in a new statement alongside the new trailer release for The One Piece. “I’m very happy to once again take part in a new series, The One Piece, as Luffy.” But even Tanaka notes how her age made this choice a strange one for her at first, “While taking on a new challenge at this age brought some anxiety, the experience itself has been full of new insights. It has truly renewed my spirit in portraying Luffy.” And that’s a concern we really should be paying attention to.

Remake, reboot or otherwise, The One Piece was the perfect opportunity to usher in a new generation of voice actors for the franchise that could have carried this new generation of episodes into the future. We’ve already seen several cast members from the original One Piece TV series retire over the course of the 20 plus years so far, and now it seems like this cast is going to be committed to this new anime as well. That’s like asking them for another 20 years of releases.

Why This Is a Big Mistake for One Piece’s Future

Courtesy of Netflix

The One Piece has seemingly been made in mind with the intent of offering a brand new entry point for new fans of the franchise. It’s going back to the beginning with an updated HD format for those fans interested in checking out Eiichiro Oda’s story, but also don’t think the original TV series has held up under scrutiny. But by bringing in the original voice cast, it doesn’t allow this remake/reboot to stand under its own merits. It’s only going to echo the already existing TV anime releases.

That ultimately might be the point, but it’s fairly shortsighted and cuts this reboot at the knees. It took several years for this first season to come out (as it releases in January 2027), and who knows how long it’s going to take for the next follow up season to come. This is just kicking the can down the road to finding a new Luffy voice actor following Tanaka’s own retirement in the future, but I guess they’ll just deal with that in the years to come.

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