New ‘A Certain Magical Index’ Video Game Announced

It’s been revealed that there’s a new A Certain Magical Index smartphone game, seemingly called A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest, on the way from Square Enix.

A teaser for the game, released yesterday, can be viewed above, and it appears to feature a number of characters that folks familiar with the franchise will recognize. According to the video game’s official website, it will release at some point in 2019 for iOS and Android and will be free to play with in-app purchases. Interestingly, it sounds like the smartphone game will feature characters from across the franchise, including light novels, anime, and other spinoffs. Details on gameplay are sparse, and there doesn’t appear to be anything hinting at how to play in the teaser, but it will apparently be some kind of role-playing game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are common, and it follows Toma Kamijo, a person who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s superpowered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010. The franchise is currently in the midst of its third season.

The anime is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the three anime TV seasons, the franchise inspired a full-length movie in 2013 and a spinoff manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series. In October 2018, another spinoff anime, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, was revealed as being on the way.

Are you interested in the new game? Will you be downloading it when it releases? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Anime News Network]