New Evangelion Movie Features Surprise Wedding

Hot on the heels of Evangelion announcing that a new anime series focusing on NERV was in the works, the beloved anime franchise has made news for another wild reason. For some time, series creator Hideaki Anno has made it clear that he planned on returning to the franchise to help ring in the show’s thirtieth anniversary. With the new short airing in Japan as a part of the exhibit, details are coming in fast and furious from Evangelion 3.0. While it has been known that the short film would focus on Asuka Langley, anime fans might be shocked to learn that a big wedding took place in the German teen’s life.

The new movie hasn’t been confirmed to make its way to North America, but this isn’t stopping anime fans from leaking story details about the new Asuka-centric story. In a wild twist, the movie focuses on Langley imagining a future wherein she doesn’t just end up with Shinji Ikari, but the two have a child that is the spitting image of Shinji. Considering how many alternate realities and timelines that Neon Genesis Evangelion has studied in its history, this future is hardly canon, but it goes to show the wild terrain that Hideaki Anno is willing to explore. Ironically enough, while various screenshots have made their way online, Studio Khara is clamping down on the leaks. With the images showing Shinji and Asuka sharing a life, fingers crossed that this movie one day hits the West.

Evangelion’s Wedding Bell Controversy

To hammer home how seriously Studio Khara is taking leaks, the production house released a statement that hinted at potential legal action against those who share imagery from the film, “We have confirmed unauthorized recording at “EVANGELION:30+;” STAGE AREA performances and the unauthorized reposting/sharing of such content online. These acts are strictly prohibited and may result in legal action. As the organizer, we will review posts and take strict measures as necessary. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

On top of this short film, Neon Genesis Evangelion celebrated its thirtieth anniversary with a real-life exhibit that assembled original anime art, storyboards, and more. The anniversary event also features a stage production that recreates NERV’s story via a kabuki format. Of course, the biggest news from the anniversary event confirmed what the future holds for the anime franchise overall.

Evangelion announced, as a part of Evangelion 30+, that a new anime was in the works from Studio Khara. The creator of the video game franchise, Nier, is hopping on board to create this series, as Yoko Taro is taking the reins from Hideaki Anno. On top of Taro’s leading role in the upcoming series, the anime will be directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe. As of the writing of this article, the story for the new anime hasn’t been confirmed, though we have to imagine it will be a reboot considering the history of the franchise.

