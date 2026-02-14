An Evangelion/Transformers Crossover Has Been Announced

The Transformers have long been a Paramount franchise that has been a part of the animated plane, with Optimus Prime, Megatron, the Autobots, and Decepticons routinely returning to the silver and small screens. In the past, Cybertron’s finest have journeyed into the realm of anime, with television episodes and, most recently, the creators of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Kill la Kill, Studio TRIGGER, shared their take on the Transformers via an anniversary film. Now, Optimus and company are once again dipping their toes into the anime world as an official crossover featuring the Transformers and the pilots of Evangelion is arriving this year.

The upcoming crossover, arriving in October of this year, will fuse Optimus Prime with Eva Unit-01 to create an action figure that slams the two properties together. Retailing for around $85 USD, the “Transformers X Evangelion Synergenex Series Evangelion Prime Unit-01” might not be an anime project, but it’s still a crossover that many might not have seen coming. Here’s how the official collaboration describes the new figure, “Two epic franchises crossover for one ultimate figure from Takara Tomy! Based on the collab between Transformers x Neon Genesis Evangelion, comes the T-Spark Synergenex Evangelion Prime Unit-01 action figure. This figure features the iconic Optimus Prime with various EVA Unit-01 features, including the iconic purple and green color scheme, that also includes reimagined accessories that capture the look of the two franchises.” You can check out the fusion figure by clicking here.

Get Into The Autobot

Hasbro & Khara

Both Evangelion and Transformers have seen their fair share of crossovers in recent years. NERV has, in the past, fought against the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, as Hideaki Anno’s Shin Universe smashed these two properties together, along with the likes of Ultraman and Kamen Rider. While the EVA pilots have seen action figure fusions, even Universal Studios Japan got in on the action, creating a theme park ride that saw NERV and Shin Godzilla coming to blows.

While the Autobots and Decepticons haven’t dived as far into anime as other franchises, the Transformers have had some other major crossovers in the past. In recent years, the action line teamed up with Naruto, creating figures that blended the Hidden Leaf Village with Cybertron’s finest. When it comes to overall crossovers, Optimus and Megatron have met Marvel’s finest, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and many more.

When it comes to crossovers, Transformers is planning to venture into some crossover territory for both its silver and small screen futures. On the animated front, Amazon is creating a new animated series that will use Skybound’s Energon Universe as its basis, which made a new universe featuring both the Transformers and G.I. Joe. On top of this, Paramount has confirmed that a Transformers/G.I. Joe movie is in the works, extrapolating on the grand finale of the Transformers: Rise of Beasts film.

