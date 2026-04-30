New Gundam Movie Tickets Are Now On Sale With Big Exclusives for Opening Weekend

A new Mobile Suit Gundam movie is coming to theaters in the United States later this Spring, and tickets are now on sale with some cool exclusives available for fans. It’s been a great time to be a Gundam fan as part of the 40th anniversary celebration for the wider franchise, Sunrise had kicked off a new feature film trilogy for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash. The first film released back in 2021, and was finally followed up with a second film that released earlier this year across Japan. Now it’s coming to North America.

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Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is , and Bandai Namco Filmworks has officially announced that tickets for the film are now on sale. Early screenings will begin for the film on Thursday, May 14th, and fans will be able to get their tickets now (you can find out more about participating locations here). For those fans who check out the new movie on its opening weekend, they will have the chance to nab one of three exclusive collectible cards too. Check out the preview for the cards below.

New Mobile Suit Gundam Movie U.S. Tickets Are Now on Sale

©SOTSU・SUNRISE

©SOTSU・SUNRISE

©SOTSU・SUNRISE

©SOTSU・SUNRISE

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe will be coming to theaters in the United States on May 15th, and there is a chance to get one of three exclusive collectible cards highlighting the mobile suits from the new film such as the Xi Gundam and the RX-104FF Penelope. Originally opening in Japan earlier this year, the sequel has done much better in the box office across that region with approximately 2.63 billion yen ($16.3 million USD). Keeping the trilogy’s story going, things are getting much more intense.

Based on an original concept from Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is . Yasuyuki Muto provided the script, pablo uchida, Naoyuki Onda and Shigeki Kuhara provided the character designs, and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music. It’s going to have some cool music behind it all too such as the insert songs “ENDROLL” by Yohei Kawakami [Alexandros] × SennaRin and “CIRCE” SennaRin.

What’s Going on in the New Gundam Movie?

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The new opening theme for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe will feature SZA’s “Snooze” as its official opening theme song, and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” as the ending theme. Kensho Ono will be leading the Japanese voice cast as Hathaway Noa, and the English dub cast is lead by Caleb Yen as Noa. It’s all picking up right from where the previous film left off as Hathaway is teased to be “drawn to a mysterious girl named Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him.”

As Hathaway continues prepping for MAFTY’s next mission, they are gearing up for an attack on the Adelaide Conference. On the Earth Federation Forces side of things, Kenneth Sleg is preparing defense for the Adelaide Conference with a plan to wipe out MATHY. It’s a lot of action and political intrigue coming soon, so make sure to keep an eye out for it this May.

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