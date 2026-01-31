Gundam Director Shares Update on Hathaway Franchise

Mobile Suit Gundam is preparing to finally bring its story to the live-action world, with Legendary Pictures and Bandai Namco Filmworks teaming up for the upcoming film set to arrive on Netflix. Luckily, the live-action medium isn’t the only way that the Gundam series is set to continue moving forward. This year will see the release of the long-awaited sequel to the Hathaway’s Flash film, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, and to celebrate, the director of the film recently dropped some major news. Not only has a third film been confirmed, but anime fans can expect good news regarding its upcoming release.

The Gundam sequel’s director, Murase Shukou, recently attended an event in Japan to hype the second film of the franchise. While discussing the future of the series, Shukou confirmed that a third movie is in the works, while also stating that he is hoping that the wait won’t be as long between the first movie and the second. Shukou stated, “Two months ago, I would have been forced to kneel down here and beg (laughs), but thanks to everyone’s cooperation, I’m now standing on this stage. I’m really glad it’s finished. I’m grateful to everyone for welcoming me so warmly, even after five years. I’ll reflect on it and do my best to release it a little sooner. There’s a lot of material in the works for Part 3, so I hope you’ll watch it multiple times.”

Gundam’s Big Theatrical Return

One of the big reasons why Hathaway’s Flash was highly anticipated wasn’t just thanks to revisiting the original Gundam universe that started it all, but also thanks to the character of Noa Hathaway himself. Arriving on the scene years following the original conflict between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, Hathaway is considered the spiritual successor to both Amuro Ray and Char, acting as a perfect blend of the protagonist and antagonist. Based on the events of the first film, it should come as no surprise that Noa still has some unfinished business for the sequel film that has just arrived in theaters. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, a Western release for the anime film is a shoo-in, especially considering its soundtrack featuring SZA and Guns & Roses.

At present, the story for the upcoming live-action Gundam movie hasn’t been revealed, but there certainly is reason to think it will follow the Universal Century arc. The storyline that kicked off the franchise is routinely thought of as the most popular, with the franchise routinely revisiting this timeline. Even the recent anime, Gundam GQuuuuuuX, found a new way to explore this universe, albeit in an alternate reality that saw Zeon win the original conflict. While the franchise will continue weaving new stories across the multiverse, there will always be reverence for the first story that kick-started the anime.

