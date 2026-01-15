Gundam’s Next Big Movie Releases Major Update

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has existed for decades, and while the mech anime series has explored various realities and timelines, the universe that started it all is still examined to this day. The Universal Century timeline was the first to introduce us to these anime mechs, bringing the story of Amuro and Char’s war to the screen. In recent years, the universe made a comeback thanks to a new movie that took place long after the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon’s conflict. Luckily, North American fans have received good news regarding the return of Noa Hathaway and the Universal Century Arc.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is the long-awaited sequel to 2021’s Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, set to arrive in Japan on January 30th. Luckily, the anime franchise also confirmed that the film would be arriving in North America, though they have yet to confirm the exact date it will hit theaters. Joining the film will be the worldwide singer SZA, who has created the theme song, “Snooze,” for the sequel. You can check out the new theme song below with the latest Gundam trailer.

Hathaway’s Long-Awaited Return

Here’s how Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the upcoming story of the Gundam sequel that will once again follow Noa Hathaway, “The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char’s Rebellion. “MAFTY” has begun resisting the Federation government’s tyrannical rule by assassinating its high-ranking officials. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray. A girl named Gigi Andalusia, who displays uncanny powers, has reminded Hathaway of a past trauma.

Though he is bewildered by her words, he prepares to carry out an air raid on the Adelaide conference, determined to fulfill MAFTY’s goals and lay his own past to rest.

The story description continues, “Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to the mysterious girl Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY’s mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference. Meanwhile, Kenneth Sleg of the Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY, when he is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal.

As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.”

Noa Hathaway’s tale isn’t the only recent Gundam story to focus on the Universal Century storyline, though the other anime adaptation that did focus on a wild new take on the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon is quite different. Gundam GQuuuuuuX introduced an alternate reality where Char jumped into the Gundam first, winning the war for Zeon and creating a wildly different reality as a result.

