Gundam’s Highly Anticipated Sequel Drops First Trailer

Gundam GQuuuuuuX has ended and it doesn’t appear as though the story of the world that saw the Principality of Zeon winning the ongoing war against the Earth Federation. With creator Hideaki Anno seemingly not returning for a second season, the Gundam franchise wasted little time in reminding anime fans that more projects are on the way. In quick succession, the mech series released a new trailer to confirm that the Hathaway’s Flash sequel is on its way. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway’s Flash: The Witch of Circe has released its first trailer and the sequel is hitting theaters sooner than you might expect.

The original Hathaway’s Flash film landed in 2021 and once again brought mech enthusiasts back to the universe that kicked off the franchise. Taking place years after the original battle between Amuro and Char, Hathaway Noah was billed as the heir apparent to both of the mech pilots. Billed originally as a trilogy, the sequel will have some major territory to explore based on the events of the first film. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for its theatrical release in Japan, The Witch of Circe has been confirmed to arrive later this year. On the flip side, a North American release date hasn’t been revealed though considering the popularity of the franchise, we imagine the Hathaway’s Flash sequel will hit the West in good time.

Hathaway Returns

Despite arriving years following the original film, the Hathaway’s Flash sequel is bringing back many of its key players for The Witch of Circe. The first film’s director, Murase Shukou, will return to direct the highly-anticipated sequel film, with voice actor Ono Kensho returning to the titular role. Joining Kensho will be Reina Ueda as Gigi, Junichi Suwabe as Kenneth Slegg, and Soma Saito as Lane Aim. While the new trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of the sequel’s plot, there is a way to jump the gun on the story if you want to dive into the source material.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash first hit the scene as a light novel series all the way back in 1989, written by Gundam franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. It released new volumes until its conclusion in 1990, adding some major lore to the Universal Century timeline. While Gundam has a full dance card on the anime front, it’s far from the only medium that the mech franchise is a part of.

Joining the likes of Netflix’s One Piece, a live-action Gundam project is in the works thanks to Legendary Pictures and Bandai Namco Filmworks. The movie doesn’t have a release window but it’s sure to be one of the most interesting projects in the franchise’s future, as a major Hollywood take on the mech series has never been attempted.

Want to stay afloat on the story of Hathaway Noa?