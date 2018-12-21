New ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Images Revealed at Jump Festa

As Jump Festa continues to unfold, fans of My Hero Academia have been given the early holiday gift of a first look at season 4!

Below you can check out the first gallery of images from My Hero Academia season 4, including looks at some of the heroes and villains who will be featured in the first arc!

My Hero Academia S4 anime screencaps. pic.twitter.com/64fcknBUnV — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) December 21, 2018

As you can see Izuki Midoriya is back and better than ever, and it seems like Mirio Togata will be right up in the mix of things, challenging Izuku. All Might and his former sidekick Sir Nighteye are also featured in the images, as well as soon-to-be competing villains, Tomura Shigaraki and Overhaul. It all combines into a theme of rivalries between these various characters, which will definitely be explored, as season 4 moves into the manga’s “Internship Arc”.

The “Internship Arc” is the longest storyline in the manga (so far). It sees Class 1-A move into the next stage of training, being mentored by actual Pro Heroes while on the job. The arc has some serious buildup to some explosive twists and developments – especially due to its place in the larger “Rise of the Villains Saga”.

“Internship Arc” also adds a lot of dramatic weight to the series’ core relationship: Izuku and his mentor All Might. Without dropping any major Spoilers, the ticking clock over All Might gets sped up, while Izuku is forced to confront what his place as All Might successor truly means, and how many others the decision has affected. It will be interesting to see how fans react to a larger dose of Mirio Togata in the series, after his thoroughly badass whupping of Class 1-A in the season 3 finale.

My Hero Academia season 3 surprised everyone with just how much dramatic power and hardcore action was mined from the “Summer Training Camp” and “Hideout Raid” arcs, which in their best moments were Marvel-level epic. Kohei Horikoshi’s manga has only gotten more exciting with time, so needless to say, season 4’s arrival is already one of the most highly-anticipated events in anime 2019.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.